Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) Is Worth A Gamble At $1.14

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply an increase of 3.64% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The AFIB share’s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -1478.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $30.19M, with an average of 9.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

After registering a 3.64% upside in the last session, Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4000 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 3.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.59%, and -11.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.57%. Short interest in Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 67.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AFIB has been trading -689.47% off suggested target high and 12.28% from its likely low.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Acutus Medical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) shares are -86.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.24% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before jumping 16.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 99.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.57 million and $3.59 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.00% before jumping 36.50% in the following quarter.

AFIB Dividends

Acutus Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acutus Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders

Acutus Medical Inc. insiders hold 7.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.36% of the shares at 85.35% float percentage. In total, 79.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.65 million shares (or 9.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 2.65 million shares, or about 9.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $23.41 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Baron Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.6 million shares. This is just over 5.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 4.06% of the shares, all valued at about 10.03 million.