A Look At Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.56, to imply a decrease of -1.21% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The BSAC share’s 52-week high remains $24.29, putting it -24.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.37. The company has a valuation of $9.27B, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 615.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) trade information

After registering a -1.21% downside in the latest session, Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.89 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -1.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.59%, and -12.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.55%. Short interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) saw shorts transact 1.48 million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.02, implying an increase of 6.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.10 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSAC has been trading -22.7% off suggested target high and 17.69% from its likely low.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Santander-Chile share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) shares are 12.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.55% against 2.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.20% this quarter before falling -20.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $671.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $678.11 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 49.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.60% annually.

BSAC Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Santander-Chile has a forward dividend ratio of 0.93, with the share yield ticking at 4.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.55%.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s Major holders

Banco Santander-Chile insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.96% of the shares at 12.96% float percentage. In total, 12.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.9 million shares (or 2.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $193.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 9.1 million shares, or about 1.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $148.25 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds roughly 4.82 million shares. This is just over 1.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.96 million, or 0.63% of the shares, all valued at about 58.48 million.