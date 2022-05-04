ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5.35 million ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $62.48 changed hands at $5.03 or 8.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.75B. ZIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.01% off its 52-week high of $91.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.92, which suggests the last value was 48.91% up since then. When we look at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.11 million.

Analysts gave the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZIM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $12.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 62.97 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 8.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.15%, with the 5-day performance at 18.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is -12.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZIM’s forecast low is $41.80 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.1% for it to hit the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.11% over the past 6 months, a -5.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will rise 260.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 161.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.24 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.36 billion and $1.62 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 138.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 97.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. earnings to increase by 760.40%.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 17. The 16.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 10.00. It is important to note, however, that the 16.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.84% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares while 37.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.90%. There are 37.65% institutions holding the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 4.76 million ZIM shares worth $280.34 million.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.67% or 3.07 million shares worth $180.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $10.75 million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $10.61 million.