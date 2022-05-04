XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 4.8 million XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $1.83 changed hands at $0.67 or 57.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.10M. XRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -347.54% off its 52-week high of $8.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 47.54% up since then. When we look at XORTX Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 99.34K.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) trade information

Instantly XRTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2900 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 57.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.73%, with the 5-day performance at 14.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) is -4.69% down.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.90%. The 2022 estimates are for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 13.00%.

XRTX Dividends

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.15% of XORTX Therapeutics Inc. shares while 8.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.60%.