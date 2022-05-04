Will Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s per share price at $15.59 changed hands at $0.77 or 5.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $991.06M. PARR’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.78% off its 52-week high of $18.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.66, which suggests the last value was 25.21% up since then. When we look at Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 558.95K.

Analysts gave the Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PARR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) trade information

Instantly PARR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.65 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 5.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.46%, with the 5-day performance at 7.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is 15.65% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PARR’s forecast low is $16.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Par Pacific Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.29% over the past 6 months, a 166.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. will rise 76.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 180.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.32 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $888.68 million and $1.22 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 81.80%.

PARR Dividends

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.18% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares while 85.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.32%. There are 85.42% institutions holding the Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stock share, with Chai Trust Co LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 19.72% of the shares, roughly 11.86 million PARR shares worth $195.62 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.58% or 7.57 million shares worth $124.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.16 million shares estimated at $44.6 million under it, the former controlled 5.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $20.85 million.