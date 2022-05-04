Why To Invest In IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $411.05 changed hands at -$24.91 or -5.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.24B. IDXX’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.99% off its 52-week high of $706.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $420.62, which suggests the last value was -2.33% down since then. When we look at IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 510.50K.

Analysts gave the IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended IDXX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.71.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) trade information

Instantly IDXX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 454.59 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -5.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.79%, with the 5-day performance at -4.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is -21.23% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $674.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IDXX’s forecast low is $550.00 with $750.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.8% for it to hit the projected low.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IDEXX Laboratories Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.59% over the past 6 months, a 9.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. will fall -14.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $784.27 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $848.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $720.94 million and $737.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.60%. The 2022 estimates are for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. earnings to increase by 28.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.20% per year.

IDXX Dividends

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. shares while 87.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.25%. There are 87.42% institutions holding the IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.67% of the shares, roughly 8.99 million IDXX shares worth $5.92 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.40% or 7.92 million shares worth $5.22 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 2.41 million shares estimated at $1.59 billion under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $1.18 billion.