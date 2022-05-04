Why To Invest In Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $0.44 changed hands at -$0.06 or -11.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.87M. CLXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1131.82% off its 52-week high of $5.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at Calyxt Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 461.53K.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) trade information

Instantly CLXT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5269 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -11.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.15%, with the 5-day performance at 2.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) is -51.21% down.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Calyxt Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -87.97% over the past 6 months, a 24.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Calyxt Inc. will rise 51.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.64 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Calyxt Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.93 million and $4.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -81.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -77.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Calyxt Inc. earnings to increase by 41.10%.

CLXT Dividends

Calyxt Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.03% of Calyxt Inc. shares while 19.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.34%. There are 19.91% institutions holding the Calyxt Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.58% of the shares, roughly 2.81 million CLXT shares worth $5.99 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.10% or 1.33 million shares worth $2.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.18 million shares estimated at $3.39 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.71 million.