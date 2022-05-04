Why Should You Invest In Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY)?

In the last trading session, 2.08 million Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.48. With the company’s per share price at $11.48 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45B. RLGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.19% off its 52-week high of $21.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.88, which suggests the last value was 5.23% up since then. When we look at Realogy Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) trade information

Instantly RLGY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.89 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.71%, with the 5-day performance at -9.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is -26.13% down.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Realogy Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.10% over the past 6 months, a -12.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Realogy Holdings Corp. will fall -42.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -70.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.85 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Realogy Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.52 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.89 billion and $1.55 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Realogy Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 191.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.70% per year.

RLGY Dividends

Realogy Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.89% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 109.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.03%. There are 109.92% institutions holding the Realogy Holdings Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 19.06% of the shares, roughly 22.22 million RLGY shares worth $373.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.92% or 18.57 million shares worth $325.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 7.98 million shares estimated at $139.89 million under it, the former controlled 6.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.80% of the shares, roughly 7.92 million shares worth around $120.37 million.