Why Should You Invest In American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC)?

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $64.68 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.03B. ACC’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.53% off its 52-week high of $65.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.98, which suggests the last value was 30.46% up since then. When we look at American Campus Communities Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) trade information

Instantly ACC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 64.78 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) is 12.73% up.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.98, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACC’s forecast low is $58.00 with $65.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.33% for it to hit the projected low.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Campus Communities Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.35% over the past 6 months, a 15.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Campus Communities Inc. will rise 157.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $233.33 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that American Campus Communities Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $245.16 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.60%. The 2022 estimates are for American Campus Communities Inc. earnings to decrease by -53.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.56% per year.

ACC Dividends

American Campus Communities Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 02. The 2.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.88. It is important to note, however, that the 2.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of American Campus Communities Inc. shares while 100.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.21%. There are 100.30% institutions holding the American Campus Communities Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.42% of the shares, roughly 20.09 million ACC shares worth $1.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.61% or 16.18 million shares worth $926.9 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.64 million shares estimated at $346.9 million under it, the former controlled 4.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 3.96 million shares worth around $226.88 million.