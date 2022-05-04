Why Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $23.75 changed hands at $1.25 or 5.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.66B. GLNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.0% off its 52-week high of $26.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.01, which suggests the last value was 57.85% up since then. When we look at Golar LNG Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Analysts gave the Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GLNG as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Golar LNG Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Instantly GLNG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.02 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 5.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 91.69%, with the 5-day performance at 6.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is -5.19% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLNG’s forecast low is $10.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 57.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Golar LNG Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 75.41% over the past 6 months, a -41.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.93 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Golar LNG Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $126.73 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Golar LNG Limited earnings to decrease by -42.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.00% per year.

GLNG Dividends

Golar LNG Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.13% of Golar LNG Limited shares while 68.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.85%. There are 68.41% institutions holding the Golar LNG Limited stock share, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 11.78 million GLNG shares worth $152.85 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.16% or 5.67 million shares worth $73.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Baron Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.02 million shares estimated at $39.22 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $31.47 million.