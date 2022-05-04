When Will Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $106.50 changing hands around $0.88 or 0.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $76.95B. NTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.09% off its 52-week high of $117.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $56.28, which suggests the last value was 47.15% up since then. When we look at Nutrien Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.36 million.

Analysts gave the Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NTR as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Nutrien Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $5.41.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Instantly NTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 107.65 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.45%, with the 5-day performance at 6.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is 1.78% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $121.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NTR’s forecast low is $98.00 with $135.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nutrien Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.62% over the past 6 months, a 127.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nutrien Ltd. will rise 160.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 185.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.12 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Nutrien Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $8.2 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Nutrien Ltd. earnings to increase by 585.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.00% per year.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 03. The 1.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.84. It is important to note, however, that the 1.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Nutrien Ltd. shares while 69.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.00%. There are 69.97% institutions holding the Nutrien Ltd. stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.60% of the shares, roughly 30.93 million NTR shares worth $2.33 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.57% or 19.75 million shares worth $1.49 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 11.11 million shares estimated at $835.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 7.42 million shares worth around $517.93 million.