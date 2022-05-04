What Is The Performance Outlook For Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.90 changing hands around $0.75 or 1.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.60B. DOW’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.3% off its 52-week high of $71.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.07, which suggests the last value was 24.43% up since then. When we look at Dow Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.55 million.

Analysts gave the Dow Inc. (DOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended DOW as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Dow Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.18.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) trade information

Instantly DOW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 69.09 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.15%, with the 5-day performance at 1.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is 6.19% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DOW’s forecast low is $60.00 with $84.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Dow Inc. (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dow Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.65% over the past 6 months, a -9.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dow Inc. will fall -19.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.61 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Dow Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $14.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.88 billion and $14.25 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Dow Inc. earnings to increase by 411.70%.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 21. The 4.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Dow Inc. shares while 67.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.82%. There are 67.72% institutions holding the Dow Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 63.75 million DOW shares worth $3.62 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 45.74 million shares worth $2.59 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 21.02 million shares estimated at $1.19 billion under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 19.74 million shares worth around $1.18 billion.