Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (NASDAQ: WBD) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 19.41 million Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (NASDAQ:WBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $19.27 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.28B. WBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.02% off its 52-week high of $39.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.89, which suggests the last value was 7.16% up since then. When we look at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. -’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 15.70 million.

Analysts gave the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (WBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended WBD as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Instantly WBD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.95 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.14%, with the 5-day performance at -2.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (NASDAQ:WBD) is -22.98% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WBD’s forecast low is $18.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -169.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.09% over the past 6 months, a 47.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – earnings to decrease by -15.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.38% per year.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

