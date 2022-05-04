Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.53 million Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $206.12 changed hands at -$2.44 or -1.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $452.76B. V’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.58% off its 52-week high of $252.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $186.67, which suggests the last value was 9.44% up since then. When we look at Visa Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.12 million.

Analysts gave the Visa Inc. (V) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 8 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended V as a Hold, 24 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

Instantly V was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 224.93 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.76%, with the 5-day performance at 3.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is -7.86% down.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Visa Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.84% over the past 6 months, a 20.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Visa Inc. earnings to increase by 15.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.14% per year.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 0.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 0.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Visa Inc. shares while 96.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.19%. There are 96.06% institutions holding the Visa Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.67% of the shares, roughly 143.76 million V shares worth $31.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.78% or 129.03 million shares worth $27.96 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 47.47 million shares estimated at $10.57 billion under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 35.19 million shares worth around $7.84 billion.