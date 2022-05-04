ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -274.53 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 1.46 million ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $2.67 changed hands at -$0.09 or -3.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $495.20M. VRAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -208.99% off its 52-week high of $8.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 2.25% up since then. When we look at ViewRay Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Analysts gave the ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VRAY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ViewRay Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

Instantly VRAY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.94 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.54%, with the 5-day performance at -6.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is -33.08% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VRAY’s forecast low is $7.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -274.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -162.17% for it to hit the projected low.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ViewRay Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.16% over the past 6 months, a 1.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ViewRay Inc. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that ViewRay Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $16.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.46 million and $12.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.90%. The 2022 estimates are for ViewRay Inc. earnings to increase by 8.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

VRAY Dividends

ViewRay Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.84% of ViewRay Inc. shares while 80.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.90%. There are 80.55% institutions holding the ViewRay Inc. stock share, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.77% of the shares, roughly 24.33 million VRAY shares worth $175.4 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.00% or 19.77 million shares worth $142.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund. With 12.08 million shares estimated at $87.11 million under it, the former controlled 7.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund held about 3.61% of the shares, roughly 5.95 million shares worth around $30.6 million.