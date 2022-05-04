Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $41.96 Per Share

In the last trading session, 2.12 million Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.43. With the company’s per share price at $20.81 changed hands at $1.42 or 7.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.50B. VET’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.99% off its 52-week high of $23.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.51, which suggests the last value was 73.52% up since then. When we look at Vermilion Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Analysts gave the Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended VET as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Instantly VET was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.89 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 7.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.29%, with the 5-day performance at 6.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is -3.66% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VET’s forecast low is $17.21 with $41.96 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -101.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vermilion Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 86.64% over the past 6 months, a 43.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 50.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $372.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vermilion Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $362.49 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Vermilion Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 172.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.91% per year.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11. The 1.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.09% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares while 28.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.51%. There are 28.89% institutions holding the Vermilion Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.02% of the shares, roughly 4.9 million VET shares worth $61.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.02% or 4.9 million shares worth $61.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $30.92 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $21.09 million.