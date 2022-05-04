Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 6.55 million Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $38.35 changed hands at -$5.32 or -12.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.29B. VRNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.55% off its 52-week high of $73.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.11, which suggests the last value was 16.27% up since then. When we look at Varonis Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VRNS as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Varonis Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) trade information

Instantly VRNS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.86 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -12.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.38%, with the 5-day performance at -12.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is -20.68% down.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Varonis Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.07% over the past 6 months, a 38.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Varonis Systems Inc. will rise 18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.98 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Varonis Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $94.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $95.2 million and $68.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Varonis Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.80% per year.

VRNS Dividends

Varonis Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.17% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares while 103.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.56%. There are 103.34% institutions holding the Varonis Systems Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.05% of the shares, roughly 12.93 million VRNS shares worth $787.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.14% or 9.81 million shares worth $597.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.86 million shares estimated at $173.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $154.15 million.