Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $56.77 changed hands at $4.87 or 9.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.26B. VAL’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.87% off its 52-week high of $55.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.25, which suggests the last value was 64.33% up since then. When we look at Valaris Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 701.14K.

Analysts gave the Valaris Limited (VAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VAL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Valaris Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.51.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) trade information

Instantly VAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 57.12 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 9.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.69%, with the 5-day performance at 14.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) is 5.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VAL’s forecast low is $60.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Valaris Limited (VAL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $309.85 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Valaris Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $300.5 million.

VAL Dividends

Valaris Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.54% of Valaris Limited shares while 76.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.97%. There are 76.61% institutions holding the Valaris Limited stock share, with Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.55% of the shares, roughly 9.41 million VAL shares worth $328.32 million.

Goldentree Asset Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.65% or 7.24 million shares worth $252.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.85 million shares estimated at $29.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $13.71 million.