The Stock Of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $10.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.7 million Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.33 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $892.11M. HIMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -259.12% off its 52-week high of $15.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.86, which suggests the last value was 10.85% up since then. When we look at Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Instantly HIMS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.80 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.89%, with the 5-day performance at -6.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is -18.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HIMS’s forecast low is $5.75 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -130.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hims & Hers Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.26% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.79 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $77.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.47 million and $48.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 85.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 59.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Hims & Hers Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -375.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.00% per year.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.10% of Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares while 49.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.35%. There are 49.63% institutions holding the Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.46% of the shares, roughly 10.67 million HIMS shares worth $80.46 million.

Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.22% or 10.2 million shares worth $76.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.61 million shares estimated at $27.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 3.16 million shares worth around $23.82 million.