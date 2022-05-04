Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.60 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.41B. TECK’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.67% off its 52-week high of $44.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.14, which suggests the last value was 52.86% up since then. When we look at Teck Resources Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.13 million.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Instantly TECK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.48 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.96%, with the 5-day performance at 15.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is -3.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.49 days.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teck Resources Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.50% over the past 6 months, a 73.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.99 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Teck Resources Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.22 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Teck Resources Limited earnings to increase by 428.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.76% per year.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02. The 0.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.39. It is important to note, however, that the 0.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.80 per year.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of Teck Resources Limited shares while 69.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.26%. There are 69.06% institutions holding the Teck Resources Limited stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.57% of the shares, roughly 24.1 million TECK shares worth $694.51 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.48% or 23.61 million shares worth $680.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 18.08 million shares estimated at $521.16 million under it, the former controlled 3.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $166.63 million.