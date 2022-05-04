Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.94 million Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.51. With the company’s per share price at $19.55 changed hands at $1.39 or 7.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.67B. TALO’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.37% off its 52-week high of $20.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.57, which suggests the last value was 56.16% up since then. When we look at Talos Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Analysts gave the Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TALO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Talos Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Instantly TALO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.79 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 7.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 99.49%, with the 5-day performance at 9.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is 14.66% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TALO’s forecast low is $20.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Talos Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.22% over the past 6 months, a 4,871.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Talos Energy Inc. will rise 99.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 127.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 83.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $306.34 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Talos Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $313.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $175.71 million and $238.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 74.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Talos Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 67.50%.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 16.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.51% of Talos Energy Inc. shares while 81.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.43%. There are 81.67% institutions holding the Talos Energy Inc. stock share, with Riverstone Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 27.60% of the shares, roughly 22.6 million TALO shares worth $311.14 million.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.57% or 13.57 million shares worth $186.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund. With 2.77 million shares estimated at $35.95 million under it, the former controlled 3.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $26.9 million.