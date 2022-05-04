Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) Stock Forecast For 2022: $21.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.50 changed hands at -$0.29 or -2.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. SUMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -147.16% off its 52-week high of $23.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.86, which suggests the last value was 6.74% up since then. When we look at Sumo Logic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SUMO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sumo Logic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Instantly SUMO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.98 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -2.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.94%, with the 5-day performance at -0.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is -20.37% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SUMO’s forecast low is $12.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sumo Logic Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.99% over the past 6 months, a -47.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sumo Logic Inc. will fall -142.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.33 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Sumo Logic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $65.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $54.15 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sumo Logic Inc. earnings to increase by 31.00%.

SUMO Dividends

Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.30% of Sumo Logic Inc. shares while 72.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.59%. There are 72.34% institutions holding the Sumo Logic Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 8.53 million SUMO shares worth $115.72 million.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.76% or 6.45 million shares worth $87.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.09 million shares estimated at $41.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $36.15 million.