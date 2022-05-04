Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of NextDecade Corporation

In the last trading session, 1.28 million NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s per share price at $6.31 changed hands at $0.14 or 2.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $866.11M. NEXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.77% off its 52-week high of $7.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.84, which suggests the last value was 70.84% up since then. When we look at NextDecade Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Analysts gave the NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NEXT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NextDecade Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Instantly NEXT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.73 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 121.40%, with the 5-day performance at 11.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is -9.08% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEXT’s forecast low is $4.50 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.68% for it to hit the projected low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NextDecade Corporation will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -80.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.50%. The 2022 estimates are for NextDecade Corporation earnings to decrease by -38.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.60% per year.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.59% of NextDecade Corporation shares while 83.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.75%. There are 83.53% institutions holding the NextDecade Corporation stock share, with York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 43.88% of the shares, roughly 54.34 million NEXT shares worth $154.86 million.

Valinor Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.90% or 14.74 million shares worth $40.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.87 million shares estimated at $2.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $2.39 million.