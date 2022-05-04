Stock Performance Of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.01 million DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.75 changed hands at -$0.35 or -4.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $685.80M. DCGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.7% off its 52-week high of $11.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.63, which suggests the last value was 16.59% up since then. When we look at DocGo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 514.91K.

Analysts gave the DocGo Inc. (DCGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DCGO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DocGo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) trade information

Instantly DCGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.33 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -4.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.81%, with the 5-day performance at -4.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) is -22.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DCGO’s forecast low is $11.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -181.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -62.96% for it to hit the projected low.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DocGo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.76% over the past 6 months, a 23.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $95.1 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that DocGo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $92.79 million.

DCGO Dividends

DocGo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.54% of DocGo Inc. shares while 17.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.43%. There are 17.60% institutions holding the DocGo Inc. stock share, with Marshall Wace North America L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 94707.0 DCGO shares worth $0.94 million.

