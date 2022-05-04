Stock Performance And Forecast For Infinera Corporation

In the latest trading session, 4.01 million Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.66 changed hands at -$1.23 or -15.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.73B. INFN’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.51% off its 52-week high of $10.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.22, which suggests the last value was -8.41% down since then. When we look at Infinera Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Analysts gave the Infinera Corporation (INFN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended INFN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Infinera Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) trade information

Instantly INFN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.06 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -15.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.73%, with the 5-day performance at 2.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) is -10.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.85% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INFN’s forecast low is $5.50 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -125.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Infinera Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.90% over the past 6 months, a 500.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Infinera Corporation will fall -92.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $385.99 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Infinera Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $359.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $354.42 million and $331.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Infinera Corporation earnings to increase by 25.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

INFN Dividends

Infinera Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.11% of Infinera Corporation shares while 95.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.66%. There are 95.60% institutions holding the Infinera Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.84% of the shares, roughly 31.29 million INFN shares worth $260.32 million.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.94% or 25.18 million shares worth $209.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.64 million shares estimated at $88.38 million under it, the former controlled 5.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 4.95 million shares worth around $41.21 million.