Stock Performance And Forecast For Builders FirstSource Inc.

In the last trading session, 2.52 million Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $64.83 changed hands at $1.55 or 2.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.91B. BLDR’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.4% off its 52-week high of $86.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.24, which suggests the last value was 39.47% up since then. When we look at Builders FirstSource Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Analysts gave the Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BLDR as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.91.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) trade information

Instantly BLDR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 65.07 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 2.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.36%, with the 5-day performance at 5.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is 0.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLDR’s forecast low is $71.00 with $125.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Builders FirstSource Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.74% over the past 6 months, a -4.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Builders FirstSource Inc. will rise 51.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 128.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.29 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Builders FirstSource Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.53 billion and $4.17 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 69.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Builders FirstSource Inc. earnings to increase by 218.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.80% per year.

BLDR Dividends

Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.58% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares while 93.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.21%. There are 93.71% institutions holding the Builders FirstSource Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 18.71 million BLDR shares worth $1.6 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.38% or 17.96 million shares worth $1.54 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 5.88 million shares estimated at $304.01 million under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 5.3 million shares worth around $454.23 million.