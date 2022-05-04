Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.33 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.12B. LUV’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.54% off its 52-week high of $63.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.75, which suggests the last value was 22.35% up since then. When we look at Southwest Airlines Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.64 million.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Instantly LUV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 48.13 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.29%, with the 5-day performance at 4.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is 2.92% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LUV’s forecast low is $34.00 with $72.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwest Airlines Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.83% over the past 6 months, a 200.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwest Airlines Co. will rise 397.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 504.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.44 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Southwest Airlines Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $6.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.94 billion and $4.68 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 63.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Southwest Airlines Co. earnings to increase by 129.50%.

LUV Dividends

Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 28.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 78.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.05%. There are 78.79% institutions holding the Southwest Airlines Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.43% of the shares, roughly 61.81 million LUV shares worth $2.65 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.16% or 54.29 million shares worth $2.33 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26.35 million shares estimated at $1.13 billion under it, the former controlled 4.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 16.83 million shares worth around $720.89 million.