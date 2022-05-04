Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.05 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.22M. SLHG’s last price was a discount, traded about -561.9% off its 52-week high of $6.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 31.43% up since then. When we look at Skylight Health Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 100.61K.

Analysts gave the Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SLHG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) trade information

Instantly SLHG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.75%, with the 5-day performance at 30.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) is -7.08% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLHG’s forecast low is $2.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -757.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -90.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Skylight Health Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.77% over the past 6 months, a 8.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Skylight Health Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.50%.

SLHG Dividends

Skylight Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.69% of Skylight Health Group Inc. shares while 14.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.32%. There are 14.75% institutions holding the Skylight Health Group Inc. stock share, with Penserra Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million SLHG shares worth $0.33 million.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 49700.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.33 million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 12822.0 shares worth around $38978.0.