Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -220.0 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 3.26 million Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at $0.11 or 9.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.55M. SYTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -753.6% off its 52-week high of $10.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 28.0% up since then. When we look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SYTA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 9.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.35%, with the 5-day performance at 11.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is 6.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYTA’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -220.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -220.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.54 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Siyata Mobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.9 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Siyata Mobile Inc. earnings to increase by 46.80%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.68% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares while 13.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.15%. There are 13.49% institutions holding the Siyata Mobile Inc. stock share, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.88% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million SYTA shares worth $2.4 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 37361.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 19350.0 shares estimated at $65016.0 under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares.