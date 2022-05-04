SID Stock Forecast 2022: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Is Weak With A -139.39% Downside

In the last trading session, 7.26 million Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $4.29 changed hands at $0.29 or 7.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.11B. SID’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.69% off its 52-week high of $10.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.53, which suggests the last value was 17.72% up since then. When we look at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.48 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SID as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.4.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Instantly SID was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.53 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 7.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.57%, with the 5-day performance at 7.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is -23.12% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SID’s forecast low is $5.11 with $10.27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -139.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.51% over the past 6 months, a 13.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will rise 166.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.8 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 72.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional earnings to increase by 224.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.91% per year.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 8.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.37. It is important to note, however, that the 8.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares while 2.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.97%. There are 2.97% institutions holding the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 6.45 million SID shares worth $33.95 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 5.17 million shares worth $27.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 3.78 million shares estimated at $33.63 million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $11.5 million.