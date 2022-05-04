Should You Invest In Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 18.58 million Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $6.08 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.19B. SIRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.46% off its 52-week high of $7.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.54, which suggests the last value was 8.88% up since then. When we look at Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.43 million.

Analysts gave the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SIRI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Instantly SIRI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.38 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.63%, with the 5-day performance at 0.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is -7.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 178.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIRI’s forecast low is $5.75 with $8.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.48% over the past 6 months, a -5.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.25 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.19 billion and $2.01 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 916.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.75% per year.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02. The 1.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 1.48% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.77 per year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 81.12% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares while 13.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.62%. There are 13.15% institutions holding the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.93% of the shares, roughly 77.0 million SIRI shares worth $469.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.70% or 68.03 million shares worth $414.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 55.1 million shares estimated at $336.08 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 22.75 million shares worth around $138.79 million.