PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $70.93 changed hands at -$2.08 or -2.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.10B. PVH’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.82% off its 52-week high of $125.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $66.10, which suggests the last value was 6.81% up since then. When we look at PVH Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) trade information

Instantly PVH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 76.11 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -2.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is -5.42% down.

PVH Corp. (PVH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PVH Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.65% over the past 6 months, a -11.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PVH Corp. will rise 623.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.37 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that PVH Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $2.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.09 billion and $1.93 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.30%. The 2022 estimates are for PVH Corp. earnings to increase by 183.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.04% per year.

PVH Dividends

PVH Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01. The 0.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 0.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.35% of PVH Corp. shares while 102.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.81%. There are 102.45% institutions holding the PVH Corp. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.97% of the shares, roughly 9.07 million PVH shares worth $932.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.01% or 7.7 million shares worth $791.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.03 million shares estimated at $208.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $183.03 million.