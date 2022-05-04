Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $108.62 changed hands at -$1.11 or -1.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.68B. PRU’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.36% off its 52-week high of $124.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $94.51, which suggests the last value was 12.99% up since then. When we look at Prudential Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Analysts gave the Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended PRU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Prudential Financial Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.34.

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) trade information

Instantly PRU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 112.43 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.38%, with the 5-day performance at -0.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is -7.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRU’s forecast low is $100.00 with $125.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Prudential Financial Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.44% over the past 6 months, a -21.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Prudential Financial Inc. will fall -20.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.56 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Prudential Financial Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $13.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.08 billion and $14.21 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Prudential Financial Inc. earnings to increase by 38.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.65% per year.

PRU Dividends

Prudential Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 4.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.23 per year.

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Prudential Financial Inc. shares while 58.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.77%. There are 58.71% institutions holding the Prudential Financial Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.39% of the shares, roughly 31.72 million PRU shares worth $3.43 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.08% or 30.54 million shares worth $3.31 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 10.9 million shares estimated at $1.15 billion under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 8.12 million shares worth around $854.68 million.