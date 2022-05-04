Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch RXDX Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $30.48 changed hands at $3.13 or 11.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.22B. RXDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.47% off its 52-week high of $51.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.65, which suggests the last value was 45.37% up since then. When we look at Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.58K.

Analysts gave the Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RXDX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) trade information

Instantly RXDX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.86 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 11.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.91%, with the 5-day performance at 17.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) is -19.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RXDX’s forecast low is $45.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Prometheus Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.39% over the past 6 months, a -14.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $650k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $650k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -244.40%.

RXDX Dividends

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.82% of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. shares while 68.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.02%. There are 68.45% institutions holding the Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Eventide Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.54% of the shares, roughly 3.71 million RXDX shares worth $88.06 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.51% or 3.31 million shares worth $78.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.25 million shares estimated at $29.64 million under it, the former controlled 3.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $7.75 million.