Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.83 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.49B. WOOF’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.88% off its 52-week high of $28.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.22, which suggests the last value was 18.2% up since then. When we look at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WOOF as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.72 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -0.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.76%, with the 5-day performance at -5.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) is -0.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WOOF’s forecast low is $16.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.68% over the past 6 months, a 7.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. will rise 41.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.47 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.34 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. earnings to increase by 806.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.80% per year.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 18.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.74% of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares while 62.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 176.37%. There are 62.20% institutions holding the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 26.37% of the shares, roughly 59.77 million WOOF shares worth $1.18 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.07% or 6.95 million shares worth $137.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Allspring Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 4.6 million shares estimated at $88.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 2.76 million shares worth around $58.19 million.