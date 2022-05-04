Performance & Trends Of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s per share price at $2.44 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.64M. CYRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -678.69% off its 52-week high of $19.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 18.85% up since then. When we look at Cyren Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.55 million.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Instantly CYRN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.75 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 2.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.25%, with the 5-day performance at -7.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is -24.46% down.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.44 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Cyren Ltd. earnings to decrease by -3.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.17% of Cyren Ltd. shares while 60.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.41%. There are 60.44% institutions holding the Cyren Ltd. stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 59.94% of the shares, roughly 32.21 million CYRN shares worth $20.13 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.51% or 8.33 million shares worth $5.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 13132.0 shares estimated at $6558.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.