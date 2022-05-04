Performance Report And Forecasts For Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR)

In the last trading session, 1.67 million Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.62 changed hands at $0.79 or 20.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $632.07M. BORR’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.74% off its 52-week high of $5.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 75.76% up since then. When we look at Borr Drilling Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.63 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 20.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 124.27%, with the 5-day performance at 22.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is 14.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.98 days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.41, meaning bulls need a downside of -35.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BORR’s forecast low is $2.90 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 13.42% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Borr Drilling Limited will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Borr Drilling Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $89.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.2 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Borr Drilling Limited earnings to increase by 64.00%.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.40% of Borr Drilling Limited shares while 35.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.99%. There are 35.71% institutions holding the Borr Drilling Limited stock share, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.84% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million BORR shares worth $1.93 million.

Credit Agricole S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.58% or 0.8 million shares worth $1.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 41389.0 shares worth around $69401.0.