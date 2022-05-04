PENN Stock: More Upside For Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN)?

In the last trading session, 3.33 million Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s per share price at $38.53 changed hands at $0.83 or 2.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.63B. PENN’s last price was a discount, traded about -141.42% off its 52-week high of $93.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.60, which suggests the last value was 7.6% up since then. When we look at Penn National Gaming Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.19 million.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Instantly PENN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.90 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 2.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.69%, with the 5-day performance at 5.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is -8.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Penn National Gaming Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.55% over the past 6 months, a -21.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Penn National Gaming Inc. will rise 671.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Penn National Gaming Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.03 billion and $1.14 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Penn National Gaming Inc. earnings to increase by 147.80%.

PENN Dividends

Penn National Gaming Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.62% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares while 82.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.88%. There are 82.52% institutions holding the Penn National Gaming Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.96% of the shares, roughly 20.13 million PENN shares worth $1.04 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.61% or 17.86 million shares worth $925.92 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Baron Growth Fund. With 7.28 million shares estimated at $372.94 million under it, the former controlled 4.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Growth Fund held about 3.45% of the shares, roughly 5.8 million shares worth around $300.73 million.