Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $527.83 changed hands at -$30.11 or -5.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.64B. PANW’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.42% off its 52-week high of $640.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $322.23, which suggests the last value was 38.95% up since then. When we look at Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 595.65 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -5.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -3.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is -8.70% down.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palo Alto Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.76% over the past 6 months, a 18.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palo Alto Networks Inc. will rise 21.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 30 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 billion. 30 analysts are of the opinion that Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $1.53 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Palo Alto Networks Inc. earnings to decrease by -87.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.04% per year.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 19.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.88% of Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares while 88.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.70%. There are 88.02% institutions holding the Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.79% of the shares, roughly 8.57 million PANW shares worth $4.77 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.85% or 5.7 million shares worth $3.17 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2.66 million shares estimated at $1.48 billion under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $1.16 billion.