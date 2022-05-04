Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.39 million Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.50 changed hands at -$0.25 or -0.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.63B. NLSN’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.25% off its 52-week high of $28.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.02, which suggests the last value was 39.55% up since then. When we look at Nielsen Holdings plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.13 million.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) trade information

Instantly NLSN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 27.07 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.42%, with the 5-day performance at 1.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is -2.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NLSN’s forecast low is $17.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nielsen Holdings plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.42% over the past 6 months, a 3.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nielsen Holdings plc will fall -32.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -44.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $897.02 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Nielsen Holdings plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $899.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.67 billion and $843.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -46.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Nielsen Holdings plc earnings to increase by 187.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.30% per year.

NLSN Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28. The 0.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.76 per year.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of Nielsen Holdings plc shares while 108.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.70%. There are 108.12% institutions holding the Nielsen Holdings plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.61% of the shares, roughly 45.24 million NLSN shares worth $868.25 million.

Windacre Partnership LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.81% or 35.21 million shares worth $675.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.51 million shares estimated at $253.27 million under it, the former controlled 3.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 10.18 million shares worth around $195.35 million.