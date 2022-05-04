New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.63 million New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $13.15 changed hands at $0.28 or 2.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.00B. EDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1066.54% off its 52-week high of $153.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.40, which suggests the last value was 36.12% up since then. When we look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.

Analysts gave the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended EDU as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.43 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 2.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.38%, with the 5-day performance at 34.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is 8.68% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EDU’s forecast low is $11.20 with $126.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -858.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.83% for it to hit the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.77% over the past 6 months, a -10.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.65 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.79 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 69.90%. The 2022 estimates are for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.90%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.91% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 65.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.08%. There are 65.80% institutions holding the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.70% of the shares, roughly 62.84 million EDU shares worth $131.96 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.22% or 54.71 million shares worth $112.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 45.87 million shares estimated at $94.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 20.59 million shares worth around $42.21 million.