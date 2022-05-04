MIR Stock: More Upside For Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR)?

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.01 changed hands at -$0.48 or -6.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.49B. MIR’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.47% off its 52-week high of $11.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.20, which suggests the last value was -2.71% down since then. When we look at Mirion Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MIR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mirion Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) trade information

Instantly MIR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.37 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -6.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.46%, with the 5-day performance at -5.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) is -2.98% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MIR’s forecast low is $11.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -56.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $720.51 million.

MIR Dividends

Mirion Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.94% of Mirion Technologies Inc. shares while 79.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.82%. There are 79.94% institutions holding the Mirion Technologies Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 26.70% of the shares, roughly 53.27 million MIR shares worth $557.69 million.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.81% or 13.59 million shares worth $142.32 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.67 million shares estimated at $22.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $23.7 million.