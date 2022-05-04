Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG): Don’t Ditch MKFG Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.38 changed hands at -$0.16 or -4.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $637.94M. MKFG’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.44% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.95, which suggests the last value was 12.72% up since then. When we look at Markforged Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Analysts gave the Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MKFG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Markforged Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Instantly MKFG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.64 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -4.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.06%, with the 5-day performance at -1.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is -17.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Markforged Holding Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.86% over the past 6 months, a -1,066.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.51 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Markforged Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $23.25 million.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.52% of Markforged Holding Corporation shares while 42.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.78%. There are 42.29% institutions holding the Markforged Holding Corporation stock share, with Summit Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.82% of the shares, roughly 14.53 million MKFG shares worth $95.3 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.01% or 9.31 million shares worth $61.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. With 9.46 million shares estimated at $62.35 million under it, the former controlled 5.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 4.23 million shares worth around $27.76 million.