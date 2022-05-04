Livent Corporation (LTHM) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.82 million Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $21.92 changed hands at $0.55 or 2.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.61B. LTHM’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.73% off its 52-week high of $33.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.32, which suggests the last value was 25.55% up since then. When we look at Livent Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Instantly LTHM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.44 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 2.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.09%, with the 5-day performance at 6.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is -20.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.8 days.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Livent Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.75% over the past 6 months, a 244.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Livent Corporation will rise 400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 350.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $106.95 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Livent Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $119.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $82.2 million and $91.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -60.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Livent Corporation earnings to increase by 102.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of Livent Corporation shares while 100.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.48%. There are 100.76% institutions holding the Livent Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.39% of the shares, roughly 24.88 million LTHM shares worth $606.51 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.83% or 17.52 million shares worth $427.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.32 million shares estimated at $275.91 million under it, the former controlled 7.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 4.58 million shares worth around $111.68 million.