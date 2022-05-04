Let’s Jump Into The Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.61 changed hands at -$0.91 or -13.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $850.69M. CRGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.8% off its 52-week high of $8.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.23, which suggests the last value was 60.25% up since then. When we look at Charge Enterprises Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 287.82K.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Instantly CRGE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.30 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -13.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.38%, with the 5-day performance at -23.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) is 10.00% up.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.34% of Charge Enterprises Inc. shares while 1.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.41%. There are 1.59% institutions holding the Charge Enterprises Inc. stock share, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 60000.0 CRGE shares worth $0.21 million.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 15000.0 shares worth $53250.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.