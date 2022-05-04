Let’s Dive Into The Vector Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: VAQC) Stock Forecast. – Marketing Sentinel
In the latest trading session, 1.44 million Vector Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:VAQC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.83 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $551.32M. VAQC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.73% off its 52-week high of $10.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.63, which suggests the last value was 2.03% up since then. When we look at Vector Acquisition Corporation II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25230.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 102.86K.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:VAQC) trade information

Instantly VAQC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.91 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vector Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:VAQC) is 0.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6320.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

VAQC Dividends

Vector Acquisition Corporation II is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:VAQC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Vector Acquisition Corporation II shares while 99.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.51%. There are 99.51% institutions holding the Vector Acquisition Corporation II stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.48% of the shares, roughly 2.91 million VAQC shares worth $28.47 million.

Glazer Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.20% or 2.34 million shares worth $22.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $5.03 million under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $3.67 million.

