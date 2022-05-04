Let’s Dive Into The LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.01 million LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $22.81 changed hands at $1.35 or 6.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.17B. LXU’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.34% off its 52-week high of $27.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.59, which suggests the last value was 84.26% up since then. When we look at LSB Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 861.57K.

Analysts gave the LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LXU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LSB Industries Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) trade information

Instantly LXU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.74 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 6.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 106.43%, with the 5-day performance at 5.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) is -1.55% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LXU’s forecast low is $22.45 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.58% for it to hit the projected low.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LSB Industries Inc. will rise 132.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 61.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200.23 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that LSB Industries Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $154.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $88.9 million and $99.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 125.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 56.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.50%. The 2022 estimates are for LSB Industries Inc. earnings to decrease by -62.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

LXU Dividends

LSB Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.38% of LSB Industries Inc. shares while 24.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.26%. There are 24.32% institutions holding the LSB Industries Inc. stock share, with SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 77.77% of the shares, roughly 69.08 million LXU shares worth $542.51 million.

Robotti, Robert E. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.01% or 1.78 million shares worth $14.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 0.89 million shares estimated at $6.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $5.07 million.