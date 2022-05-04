Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 1.25% Incline

In the last trading session, 1.98 million Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $50.25 changed hands at $0.62 or 1.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.14B. LSCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.05% off its 52-week high of $85.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.94, which suggests the last value was 14.55% up since then. When we look at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Analysts gave the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LSCC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

Instantly LSCC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 51.55 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 1.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.79%, with the 5-day performance at 6.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is -14.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LSCC’s forecast low is $60.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.43% over the past 6 months, a 33.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will rise 47.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $134.13 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $135.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $107.17 million and $115.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation earnings to increase by 101.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

LSCC Dividends

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.82% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares while 97.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.73%. There are 97.92% institutions holding the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.71% of the shares, roughly 21.63 million LSCC shares worth $1.67 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.78% or 13.46 million shares worth $1.04 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.89 million shares estimated at $299.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $291.78 million.