Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.83 million Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s per share price at $12.32 changed hands at -$0.22 or -1.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $757.93M. KZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.57% off its 52-week high of $18.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.61, which suggests the last value was 62.58% up since then. When we look at Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 679.32K.

Analysts gave the Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KZR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Instantly KZR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.07 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.32%, with the 5-day performance at -3.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) is -27.40% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KZR’s forecast low is $14.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kezar Life Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 53.23% over the past 6 months, a -25.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. will fall -36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -9.20%.

KZR Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.84% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares while 67.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.36%. There are 67.15% institutions holding the Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock share, with Bellevue Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.22% of the shares, roughly 4.53 million KZR shares worth $39.17 million.

Logos Global Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.34% or 4.1 million shares worth $35.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.34 million shares estimated at $10.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $10.32 million.