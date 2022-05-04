Is Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 21.96 million Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $61.72 changed hands at $7.8 or 14.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.15B. WDC’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.69% off its 52-week high of $78.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.85, which suggests the last value was 28.95% up since then. When we look at Western Digital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.71 million.

Analysts gave the Western Digital Corporation (WDC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended WDC as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Western Digital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.66.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Instantly WDC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 62.61 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 14.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.35%, with the 5-day performance at 24.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is 27.55% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WDC’s forecast low is $50.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Western Digital Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.92% over the past 6 months, a 78.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Western Digital Corporation will fall -10.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -0.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.36 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Western Digital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.24 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Western Digital Corporation earnings to increase by 416.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.80% per year.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 08.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Western Digital Corporation shares while 83.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.45%. There are 83.28% institutions holding the Western Digital Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.25% of the shares, roughly 35.19 million WDC shares worth $2.29 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.25% or 35.19 million shares worth $2.29 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 8.86 million shares estimated at $577.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 7.05 million shares worth around $459.45 million.